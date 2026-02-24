With all of Nintendo's surprise announcements in recent weeks, there's every chance that you missed the start of Fangamer's Carnival Sale. Well, have no fear, because we were delighted to spot this morning that we still have almost a whole week to make the most of the sweet discounts.

The sale is now live on the Fangamer EU site, where it will be sticking around until 2nd March at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET. There's a decent spread of items up for grabs, too, with everything from t-shirts to pins, vinyl to plushies, getting in on the price cut.

While the sale is by no means exclusive to Nintendo-relevant titles, you'll find tie-in products for a whole bunch of games that we've enjoyed on Switch and other systems from the House of Mario. We're talking Balatro, Ace Attorney, Citizen Sleeper 2, Outer Wilds, Stardew Valley, Tunic, Undertale... need we go on? If the idea of a Banjo-Kazooie vinyl soundtrack box set with a 31% discount gets you as excited as some of us here at Nintendo Life Towers, then you know what to do.

Here's a closer look at some of the sale items that we're particularly keen on:

Be sure to head over to Fangamer EU to see the full Carnival Sale lineup.

Will you be picking anything up in this sale? Let us know in the comments.