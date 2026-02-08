During the Partner Showcase this week, Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition for the Switch 2.

The game's official Japanese website has now shared some details about the performance and resolution. Players can expect a resolution of 1080p across both docked and handheld modes, with cutscenes running at 60fps and the field exploration, battles and other aspects of gameplay targeting 30fps.

It's noted how the frame rates may temporarily change depending on the playing situation and environment. According to the same page, the game requires around 54GB of space. We'll provide an update about this when local listings pop up.

In case you missed it, it's also been confirmed this title will be another Game-Key Card physical release on the Switch 2.