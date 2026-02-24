The noir-style cartoon detective FPS Mouse: P.I. for Hire was scheduled to arrive on Switch 2 next month, but it seems there's been a slight delay.

Instead of its 19th March 2026 release, this title will launch on 16th April 2026. In a notice on social media, the development team said it wanted to deliver the best game possible, and just needs a few more weeks:

"As we approach the final stages of development, we want to ensure we are taking the extra time and care needed to make Mouse: P.I. for Hire an experience to remember. We remain unwavering in our goal to deliver you the best game we can, and that will take just an extra few weeks."

The same update mentions how the team is excited to share "more of the game" with followers in the lead up to the release, so expect more updates soon!

You can find out a little more about this game in our previous story here on Nintendo Life and an official developer "deep dive" documentary below.