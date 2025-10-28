Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Developer Fumi Games and publisher PlaySide Studios have announced that the vintage noir FPS title Mouse: P.I. for Hire will be launching on the Switch 2 on 19th March 2026.

Utilising the talents of voice actor Troy Baker in the starring role, Mouse showcases stunningly authentic rubber hose animation as you explore a corrupt city full to the brim with armed gangs and crooked cops. Visually, it looks awesome, but we're equally enamoured by the gameplay, too. There are some seriously weird weapons on display!

We're expecting silky-smooth performance on the Switch 2, but as ever, we'll keep you updated on any new information as soon as hear. For now, if you're a fan of old-school animation and FPS games, this definitely seems like one to keep a close eye on.

Now let's check out the list of features: