Despite being announced for Switch back in 2024 and even being given an "early 2026" release window last year, Amazon Games and Glowmade have today announced that the party platformer King of Meat will be shutting up shop before it could make the jump to Nintendo systems.

While the game has now been removed from all storefronts to prevent any new purchases, the King of Meat servers will be sticking around on all currently available platforms (Steam, Xbox Series and PS5) until 9th April, so those with the game already downloaded still have a few weeks to make the most.

Between now and the server's close date, all those who purchased the game are entitled to a full refund.

"Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for," a new message on the King of Meat website reads. "As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game, and King of Meat's servers will close on April 9, 2026. Players will be able to access and play all existing content until then, so we encourage you to enjoy your remaining time in the game with your fellow Contenders."

After clarifying refund availability, the message concludes with the following thank-you note:

We want to sincerely thank every player who supported King of Meat and the wonderful community that formed around it. Your enthusiasm, imagination, and feedback have meant the world to us and to the team at Glowmade. We're grateful for Glowmade’ s partnership and passion throughout this journey and wish them continued success in the future.

Live service closures have come thick and fast in recent years, but it's still a shame that we never got to see this one materialise on Switch, especially after it cropped up in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct. Here's hoping that Glowmade's next project has the legs to last a little longer.