We're fast approaching the release of Resident Evil Requiem on the Switch 2, and ahead of what might just be one of the most-anticipated games of 2026, Capcom has issued a special notice to the "Resident Evil community" about spoilers and leaks.

In a message on social media, it asks fans to "please" not "post or share any pre-release leaks and spoilers" of the new entry starring the series' icon Leon S. Kennedy and the FBI intelligence analyst Grace Ashcroft.

Capcom has also mentioned in the same notice how its legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices if required.

Capcom: "We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible. Our legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices for leaks in order to preserve your day-one experience."

If you are planning on jumping into this new Resident Evil experience on release, and don't want any spoilers, at least you know now to tread carefully over the coming days. Leaks tied to Requiem's story (and more) are already supposedly circulating on social media, subreddits and elsewhere online.

Resident Evil Requiem launches for the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026, and there'll be two amiibo released later this year.