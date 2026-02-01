Pokémon Pokopia is a whole new take on the world of Pokémon, where you'll be able to farm, grow veggies, collect resources, build things, decorate, and of course, make friends with many different Pokémon.

With the game scheduled to arrive on the Switch 2 on 5th March 2026, more pre-order bonuses are now beginning to surface online. As highlighted by Serebii.net, the latest one is available on Amazon in the US and Best Buy in Canada.

If you order the game from either of these places before the release date, you'll get a download code for a 'Flat Leaf Plant' item, which can be used to decorate spaces in the game. The same bonus has been previously made available on the Amazon store in Japan.

If you're not planning on getting Pokémon Pokopia from these stores, you'll apparently still be able to get this plant through regular gameplay. So no trainer should miss out!

Once again, Pokémon Pokopia launches exclusively for the Switch 2 this March. You can see what other pre-order offers and bonuses there are in our guide here on Nintendo Life, and find out more about the game in our previous coverage.