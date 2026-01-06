If you're keen to bag a physical copy of Pokémon Pokopia (despite its Game-Key Card status), then you might want to head to the official Pokémon Center site.

All pre-orders via Pokémon Center will come with a Ditto Sitting Cuties Plush which, as indicated on a separate store page, is worth $9.99 and comes in at 4¾ In. The game itself is priced at $69.99 via the US site and £58.99 for those in the UK.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct in September 2025, Pokémon Pokopia sees you play as a Ditto that's transformed to look like a human. You'll work to build a bustling town by gathering crafting materials and using iconic Pokémon moves to transform the land around you. Essentially, it seems to be the Pokémon-themed sim game many have been waiting for.

Launching on 5th March 2026, folks who purchase the game early can also redeem a free in-game Ditto rug via the Mystery Gift feature. This will be valid until 31st January 2027.