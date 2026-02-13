Following the reveal of a second Metal Gear Solid Collection today, Konami has updated the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for the Switch 2 and Switch.

According to reports, the Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are now running at a resolution of 1080p, with 60fps performance. On the Switch, these titles were limited to 30fps.

Update: We've now got the official English patch notes from Konami's Metal Gear Solid website. The details below focus on the updates for the Switch version of the title, as well as the added support for the Switch 2.

If you want to see the screenshots (and comparisons) included alongside these patch notes, or find out what else has been updated in other versions of the collection, visit the official page.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - Version 2.1.0 (13th Feb 2026)

Master Collection

Screen Settings Expanded

“Resolution” has been added to the Screen settings in the Options menu.

In "Resolution", you will be able to select between "Original", "High Resolution", and "Max Resolution". *

* On the PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ versions, only "Original" and "High Resolution" will be available.

Fixed an issue where sound would not play for certain codecs (Nintendo Switch™ version)

Fixed some other minor issues and made other adjustments

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Support for the Nintendo Switch™ 2

There will be a free update for the Nintendo Switch™ version to add compatibility with the Nintendo Switch™ 2. The contents of the free update are listed below.

Screen settings added

Screen settings have been added to the Options menu.

From the "Resolution" menu found under Screen settings, you can choose from either 2 types of presets or use custom settings.

These settings cannot be changed after starting the game.

Some setups may experience some instability if these settings are changed.

Consider reverting back to the default settings or try TV mode if you experience any instability.

"Original Mode" Preset

Display at the game’s original resolution.

Upon selecting "Original Mode", the following settings will be applied.

"Adjusted Mode" Preset

Displays the game at your current monitor’s highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode.

Upon selecting "Adjusted Mode", the following settings will be applied.

Internal resolution FHD (1080p) Internal Upscaling FHD (1080p) Movie High Resolution

"Custom" Preset

"Internal Resolution", "Internal Upscaling", and "Movie" can be adjusted to suit your current specs.



(A) Internal Resolution



Under "Internal Resolution", you can now choose to have the game render in FHD or at its original resolution.

Original Renders the game at its original resolution. FHD*1 Increases the game's internal resolution to FHD when rendering.

(B) Internal Upscaling

This option will utilize upscaling technology in addition to the upscaling method in the original Master Collection release, allowing you to display the game at a higher resolution.

Changing this setting will result in sharper visuals.

Default Displays the game at the same resolution as the original Master Collection release. FHD Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. *1 *2

*1 Results in sharp visuals.

*2 If your monitor can support a resolution that is higher than the resolution selected, then the game will be displayed using the original Master Collection release's upscaling method at the highest possible resolution available.

(C) Movie

You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions.

When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution.

(2)Supports smoother motion relative to the Nintendo Switch™ version

Fixed an issue where sound would not play for certain codecs (Nintendo Switch™ version)

Fixed some other minor issues and made other adjustments

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Nintendo Switch™ 2 Support

A free update will be released to make the Nintendo Switch™ version compatible with the Nintendo Switch™ 2.

The contents of the free update are listed below.

(1) Screen Settings Added

Screen settings have been added to the Options menu.

From the "Resolution" menu found under Screen settings, you can choose from either 2 types of presets or use custom settings.

These settings cannot be changed after starting the game.

Some setups may experience some instability if these settings are changed.

Consider reverting back to the default settings or try TV mode if you experience any instability.

"Original Mode" Preset

Display at the game’s original resolution.

Upon selecting "Original Mode", the following settings will be applied.

Internal Resolution Original Internal Upscaling Default Movie Original

"Adjusted Mode" Preset

Displays the game at your current monitor’s highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode.

Upon selecting "Adjusted Mode", the following settings will be applied.

Internal resolution FHD (1080p) Internal Upscaling FHD (1080p) Movie: High Resolution

"Custom" Preset

"Internal Resolution", "Internal Upscaling", and "Movie" can be adjusted to suit your current specs.

(A) Internal Resolution

Under "Internal Resolution", you can now choose to have the game render in FHD or at its original resolution.

Original Renders the game at its original resolution. FHD *1 Increases the game's internal resolution to FHD when rendering.

(B) Internal Upscaling

This option will utilize upscaling technology in addition to the upscaling method in the original Master Collection release allowing you to display the game at a higher resolution.

Changing this setting will result in sharper visuals.

Default Displays the game at the same resolution as the original Master Collection release. FHD Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. *1 *2



*1 Results in sharp visuals.

*2 If your monitor can support a resolution that is higher than the resolution selected, then the game will be displayed using the original Master Collection release's upscaling method at the highest possible resolution available

(C) Movie

You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions. When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution.

(2) Supports smoother motion relative to the Nintendo Switch™ version

Fixed an issue where sound would not play for certain codecs (Nintendo Switch™ version)

Fixed some other minor issues and made other adjustments

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Fixed some other minor issues

Bonus Content

Fixed some other minor issues

This again follows the announcement of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, which will be made available on the Switch 2 and Switch this August. You can find out more about it and what games it includes in our previous story.