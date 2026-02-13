After multiple reports of a second collection, Konami has today officially confirmed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is on its way to the Switch and Switch 2 on 27th August 2026.

Like the original volume, this will also be getting a physical release. Konami has outlined exactly what you can expect, and unsurprisingly, it's a Game-Key Card release on the Switch 2. And on the original Switch it appears you'll also be required to download the collection.

Here are the specifics from the official Konami Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 page (Note: this is based on Konami's information for the Americas).

Switch 2:

Physical Version

Minimum Space Required : 30.4 GB METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots - Master Collection Version : 25.9 GB METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker - Master Collection Version : 4.2 GB Bonus Content : 0.3 GB



*The physical version of this title comes with a Key Card.

Full game download is required when playing for the first time. Download requires an internet connection and free space (30.4 GB) on your system internal storage or microSD Express card. Additional free space may be required for updates.

Switch:

Physical Version

Minimum Space Required : 17.3 GB (*Front loaded onto cartridge: 5.3GB) METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots - Master Collection Version : 18.3 GB METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker - Master Collection Version : 4.0 GB Bonus Content : 0.3 GB

(*Front loaded onto cartridge: 5.3GB)

*It is pre-installed on the cartridge, you can play without downloading.

Konami also notes on the same page how there'll be some early purchase / pre-order bonus, as well as Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 save data bonus.

The purchase and pre-order bonuses include a camouflage item and a uniform in both MGS4 and MGS: Peace Walker. And the save data bonus is "gold camouflage" in MGS4 and "gold uniform" in Peace Walker.

In some other Metal Gear news today, the first collection has been updated. It includes some improvements when playing on the Switch 2.