Kirby Air Riders has more amiibo that Mario Kart World — that was already true when they were revealed during the September Nintendo Direct, but a second one (that just aired) has unveiled three more.

Meta Knight and Shadow Star, King Dedede and Tank Star, and Chef Kawasaki and Hop Star will be joining the pricey set of amiibo in 2026. Meta Knight will swoop in on 5th March 2026, with King Dedede and Kawasaki to follow later in the year.

Like Kirby and Waddle Dee, these three are much bigger than your standard amiibo, but not only that, you can swap each of the characters between vehicles. They attach via magnets, meaning they clip on rather nicely indeed.

Oh, and in the case of at least the Tank Star, you can change the positioning of the tracks and wheels, which will transform the vehicle in-game. Neat!

Now, of course, the price — nothing official has been revealed, but given that retailers are listing Kirby and Waddle Dee at $49.99 in the US, we have to imagine that these other three will also retail at the same price. That means if you want all five, you'll have to cough up around $250 plus tax. Ouch...

Kirby Air Riders launches in just under a month! Will you be grabbing all (or some) of these amiibo? Let us know in the comments.