Inti Creates is kicking off the new year with the announcement of Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection for the Switch 2, Switch and multiple other platforms. This "director's cut" will arrive on 9th July 2026.

It comes loaded with Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX and Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, and will include all of the DLC in one package.

There will also be some new content in the 2D action games, including "Endless Battle" mode, where you'll take on a never-ending challenge and face off against an "onslaught" of random bosses. Inti Creates is even going to the extent of making some balance updates to upgrade the gameplay, making it sharper and more accessible than before.

Perhaps, most notably, the Switch 2 Edition of the game will be able to swap between a "high resolution (4K) display mode" and "high performance (120fps) mode". So you can expect a silky smooth and super sharp experience.

Physical releases have also been confirmed in Japan (thanks for the heads up, Gematsu). There'll be a standard edition and a limited edition featuring an official art book and a four-disc complete soundtrack. If we hear any significant updates about the physical releases, we'll let you know.