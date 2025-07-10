Update [ ]: Inti Creates has announced the Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced collection will be released digitally "worldwide" on Switch and PlayStation 5 on 24th July 2025 (the same date as the previously announced Japanese release).

Switch owners can get 10% off at launch, and if you have Gunvolt 3 or the Striker Pack, you can get 50% off.

"It's official! The Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced is coming digitally worldwide to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on July 24th! Azure Striker Gunvolt 1, 2, and 3 in one package with new enhancements, updates, and bonus content!"





According to Inti Creates, there are currently "no plans for physical versions outside of Asia" but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Original Story: Original [Wed 12th Mar, 2025 03:25 GMT]:

Inti Creates has kicked off 2025 with the announcement of a new Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced collection.

It will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on 24th July 2025 and contains the following games along with all of the DLC:

"Azure Striker Gunvolt" (2014), "Azure Striker Gunvolt 2" (2016), and "Azure Striker Gunvolt 3" (2022)"

Apart from this, the team has polished the action and also updated the game music.

Certain items can now be accessed via the in-game Library mode, and there's even "live novel" dialog you can listen to during missions as well as 37 vocal tracks by the "Muses" - making this the "most complete final version" of the trilogy.