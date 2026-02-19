Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Well this is a nice surprise! Nintendo popped up out of the blue today to announce Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. The real treat? It's available right now.

Yes, you can now head over to the eShop and pick up the latest addition to the 'Switch 2 Edition' roster for £54.99 / $64.99 (or £4.19 / $4.99, if you already own it on Switch 1). There's no new content to speak of this time, but you can expect to see things running at a smooth 60fps, with a crisp 4K resolution in docked mode — assuming your TV offers it.

Naturally, you might be wondering what this upgrade looks like compared to the Switch 1 version. Well, wonder no more, because we've got you covered. In the above video, Mr Alex Olney showcases the two versions running side by side for a neat cutscene comparison, before highlighting just how smoothly things perform in open world exploration and combat.

It's a marked improvement, we must admit, even if the 60fps boost has been rumoured for just about as long as the game has been on Switch. Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got some mech exploring (mechsploring?) to do.