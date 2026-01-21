Last week, the PlayStation Blog revealed a demo for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties would be released on PlayStation 5. It's now been officially confirmed for the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

It should be live on the Switch 2 eShop very soon, and will give players access to both games. However, it's been confirmed the save data from this demo will not be carried over to the full game when it launches.

Here's exactly what you can expect from the demo when it rolls out on the Switch 2 eShop (via Gematsu):

In this free demo, players will experience both games included in the two-games-in-one, action adventure beat ’em up. In Yakuza Kiwami 3, players can explore Ryukyu, Okinawa as Kazuma Kiryu, beating down bad guys while dynamically switching between Kiryu’s brutal Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami and weapon-based Ryukyu styles and indulging in immersive side experiences like karaoke, sub-stories, outfit customization and more. In Dark Ties, players can enjoy a slice of the all-new story featuring Yoshitaka Mine, exploring Kamurocho and variety of side experiences while also sinking their teeth into Mine’s shoot-boxing combat to stylishly dispose of foes.

