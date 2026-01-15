Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties launches for the Switch 2 next month, and in case you missed it, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be adding a variety of retro games.

Our colleagues at Push Square covered one of these reveals in December, and more recently, Sega lifted the lid on the inclusion of Game Gear titles. According to its latest press release, this is the first time in the series' history that the classic handheld is playable in-game.

Now, in another development, it's been announced Game Gear versions of three Bandai Namco titles will also be playable. This includes Pac-Man, the action platform title Mappy and the space shooter Galaga '91.

These games will join the previously revealed Game Gear title Sonic Chaos. Emergency Call Ambulance is also breaking free from arcades, and it's been confirmed the arcade beat 'em up SlashOut will also be included in the retro line up. You can read a little more about this one over on Push Square.

Apart from this, Sega's latest Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties news drop has introduced more substories, 'LaLaLa Loveland (a brand-new social platform), cell phone customisation, the latest Karaoke offerings and outfits Kiryu can rock and much more.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties launches for the Switch 2 and other platforms on 12th February 2026 for $59.99 / £54.99.