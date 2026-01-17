Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties hits the Switch 2 next month and if you weren't already excited about the game, to top it off, there are a bunch of retro Sega titles you'll be able to revisit.

Following the recent Game Gear news, another arcade title has been revealed. As noted by our pals at PushSquare, it's the "delightfully oddball" Model 3 release, Magical Truck Adventure. It will be joined by Emergency Call Ambulance and SlashOut.

This title originally debuted in 1998 and is a solo and co-op "on-the-rails" action experience where you control two kids named Roy and Alma who must power a hand-operated rail cart to retrieve a "magical stone". You'll also be required to dodge and jump things along the way, as you pump the lever up and down to accelerate through a variety of wild and wacky courses.

You can see the other retro games revealed for Yakuza 3 Kiwami so far in our story from earlier this week. We've also gone hands on with the game, and an announcement on the PlayStation Blog recently confirmed this upcoming release would be getting a demo.