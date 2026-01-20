Since the arrival of the Switch 2 last June, Nintendo has served up enhancements for multiple first-party games. These come with all sorts of updates from optimised visuals, HDR support to Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

Now that the holiday season is pretty-much over, and there's likely some new owners of the Switch 2, the firm has released a brand new trailer spotlighting the Switch games enhanced on its latest system. This includes a handful of titles that were updated last year.

In case you missed it, here's what each of these games offer:

Of course, these are just a portion of the enhanced Switch games on the Switch 2, and you can get more details about each of these upgrades in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

Nintendo has also released updates for games such as Splatoon 3, and it's rolled out various paid upgrades for select titles as well to enhance the experience. Just last week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition was released.