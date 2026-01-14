Nintendo released a new system firmware update for the Switch 2 yesterday and it's resolved some compatibility issues.

There's been an issue with the 2021 releases Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with both Switch titles reportedly crashing from time to time on the new hybrid system. Fortunately, Nintendo appears to have finally resolved these problems after the rollout of the 21.2.0 system firmware.

This is now officially reflected on Nintendo's software compatibility search page:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Update 01/13/2026 - "Previously identified issues have been resolved with an update."

One other game fixed is the "RTS, tower defense, and match-3" title Cats on Duty (yes, you read that correctly), which is now fully supported on the Switch 2.

Nintendo has also identified an issue with Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe on the Switch 2 tied to audio issues in certain areas of the game, so we'll hopefully see a fix for this soon. Once again, you can find out more about the compatibility of Switch titles on the Switch 2 via Nintendo's software compatibility search page.