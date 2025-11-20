Video game studio Panic Button has revealed it was selected by Nintendo to help update "marquee" Switch titles for Switch 2.

The talented team confirmed this in an official announcement on social media this week. Nintendo asked the studio to "help demonstrate new capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 system" while remaining faithful to the original versions of each title.

As you can see, the titles Panic Button helped release updates for include New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and ARMS. These upgrades included visual and frame rate improvements, HDR support, and various Switch 2 features.

These were all free upgrades, with multiple other first-party Switch titles receiving similar Switch 2 launch updates.

Panic Button was honored to be selected by Nintendo to help update marquee games from the Nintendo Switch™ library. Nintendo asked us to help demonstrate new capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 system, while remaining faithful to the original games. pic.twitter.com/5P96V9DFUq November 19, 2025

Panic Button, as you might recall, worked wonders during the Switch generation - porting titles such as DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein II, Warframe and Rocket League. So, it's nice to see its efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Its official website has also been updated to include its Switch 2 work.

If we hear about Panic Button's involvement in anything else related to Switch 2 going forward, we'll provide an update.