Following the surprise release of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for the Switch and Switch 2 last November, Aspyr said it would continue to update the Nintendo versions with patches over time to provide the "best possible experience for all players".

With this in mind, it seems an update has been recently released, bumping the game from Version 1.0.1 up to Version 1.0.2 (thanks for the heads up Nintendo Life user canaryfarmer). The official patch notes don't appear to be available just yet, but this hasn't stopped fans from investigating what's changed.

Based on early impressions (and as you might expect), there are at least some tweaks and adjustments to improve the overall experience on Nintendo's platforms. Players have also apparently uncovered a few other details, claiming there are adjustments to "shadows" and "foilage", but other fan reports suggest gyroscope controls and certain other control methods still aren't working with the game.

Comment

by u/Profaniter from discussion

in TombRaider

Again, when we get the official patch notes from Aspyr, we'll provide an update about what exactly has changed, but for now you can at least update your game and hopefully experience an improved version.

When this title shadow dropped on the Switch 2 last year, we thought the overall experience on the Switch 2 was "great" (awarding it 8 out of 10 stars), even if it's not quite as 'Definitive' as the name suggests. Thankfully, the core gameplay experience is still a thrilling action romp:

"Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 reinvention of Lara Croft just might be the best entry in this decades-old franchise, and for the asking price, you’re getting a thrilling action romp that’ll keep you hooked until the credits."