With just 30 days to go until the launch of Reanimal on 15th February 2026, publisher THQ Nordic has finally launched the free demo on the Switch 2 eShop (in Europe at least; it's currently not available in the US).

The demo will give you a small taste of what the co-op horror title will have to offer, with Tarsier Studios previously stating that solo players will have no problem experiencing the game if you can't find anyone to join you.

Reanimal is somewhat of a spiritual successor to Little Nightmares, which Tarsier Studios worked on before development passed over to Supermassive Games for the third entry. It looks to be an altogether more disturbing experience as the story follows two siblings to work to escape a hellish environment full of grotesque creatures.

The demo, much like the full game, will have Quality and Performance modes to adjust visual fidelity and frame rate to your liking.