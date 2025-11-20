THQ Nordic and Tarsier Studios have announced that Reanimal will launch on the Switch 2 on 13th February 2026.
The highly-anticipated spiritual successor to Little Nightmares (which was also handled by Tarsier Studios before handing the reins over to Supermassive Games for the third entry) will also gain a free demo in the coming weeks, just in case you want to try it out yourself before opting for the full game.
A $59.99 Digital Deluxe Edition will be available on launch, and this will include the base game, Season Pass, and the exclusive Foxhead and Muttonhead masks. Tarsier has also stressed that while this is primarily a co-op experience, solo players can also experience the game, with an AI taking on the role of your companion.
It looks awesome, and we genuinely can't wait to dive in. For now, let's check out the key features:
- Horror With Hope – In this unsettling tale, the emphasis is on tension and thick atmosphere, as you join the two orphans on a desperate search for hope and redemption in the direst of circumstances.
- Across a Dark and Twisted World – Traverse an intriguing but terrifying world, where the main path is only one part of the fragmented story. Discover all sorts of mysterious locations on your perilous journey, each with its own story to tell.
- A Dread-Filled Adventure – Tarsier Studios is bringing their unique visual style to bear on a whole host of new twisted monsters and broken, yet resilient, child characters. Fragments of the children’s troubled past have been used as inspiration for their character design, and for the monsters that now torment them.
- Share the Scare – Nobody should be forced to go through hell alone! Fully playable in single player and local and online cooperative play, REANIMAL has a shared, directed camera, designed to maximize claustrophobia and tension.