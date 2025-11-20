THQ Nordic and Tarsier Studios have announced that Reanimal will launch on the Switch 2 on 13th February 2026.

The highly-anticipated spiritual successor to Little Nightmares (which was also handled by Tarsier Studios before handing the reins over to Supermassive Games for the third entry) will also gain a free demo in the coming weeks, just in case you want to try it out yourself before opting for the full game.

A $59.99 Digital Deluxe Edition will be available on launch, and this will include the base game, Season Pass, and the exclusive Foxhead and Muttonhead masks. Tarsier has also stressed that while this is primarily a co-op experience, solo players can also experience the game, with an AI taking on the role of your companion.

It looks awesome, and we genuinely can't wait to dive in. For now, let's check out the key features: