Earlier this week, a Nintendo Switch 2 rating for Pikmin 3 Deluxe was spotted on the European age rating board PEGI.

Now, in another development, a Switch 2 version of Splatoon 3 has been spotted on the same website (thanks for the heads up, Gematsu). The difference here is Splatoon 3 already received a free Switch 2 update last June, enhancing the game's resolution and frame rate.

As you can see below, the Switch 2 version was added on 31st December 2025. It joins the existing Switch version filed by 'Nintendo of Europe SE'.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Splatoon 3 originally started on the Switch in 2022 and its most recent update was in September 2025. It will be followed by Splatoon Raiders - a new spin-off game this year (that's 2026). This new game will be a single-player story-focused experience.

If we hear any significant updates regarding this Switch 2 rating for Splatoon 3, we'll provide an update.