Street Fighter 6's roster has continued to grow, and as we enter 2026, Capcom is now looking towards the return of Alex.

We saw him in action in a teaser trailer earlier this month, and now this week Capcom has rolled out a first-look at gameplay of the "Big Apple brawler".

No use holding back when faced with the Dark Devil himself, as he'll show you no mercy with his array of devastatingly powerful throws! Alex can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins and the owners of the Year 3 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass will automatically get access to Alex when he releases.

As noted above, Alex is available as pass of the Season 3 Character Pass DLC, or you can purchase him separately with Fighter Coins. Capcom also offers in-game rentals, where you can try out a character for one hour before you decide whether or not to purchase them.

This character steps into the ring on 17th March 2026 and is joined by the already available characters Sagat and C.Viper, with Ingrid up next.