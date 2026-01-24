Last November, Sega announced three more characters for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. This included the Sonic the Hedgehog IDW duo, Tangle and Whisper.

Now, in a recent interview with MCV Magazine, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka has reiterated how the team realises there is "a lot of passion around the extended Sonic universe" and is apparently open to including even more "deep cut characters if the opportunity feels right".

Takashi Iizuka: "We want Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to represent all eras of Sonic"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Some of the more surprising Sonic character cameos in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds so far include select cast from the Netflix series Sonic Prime, and the bonus racer, Sonic the Werehog from Sonic Unleashed. Sega is also adding Super Monkey Ball's lead character to the cast, who will follow NiGHTS as one of the free post-launch racers.

As for Tangle and Whisper, they are scheduled to arrive as a free update in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds next month.