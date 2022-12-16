As you might have already seen, Sonic the Hedgehog's latest Netflix series Sonic Prime is now live. The first season is comprised of eight episodes in total. It sees the whole gang going on a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in [Sonic's] gloved hands".

If you're wondering what it's like, but haven't actually got around to watching any of it yet, we've put together the following round up - reviewing the first season of the show. So, here's what the critics thought:

IGN gave Sonic Prime eight out of ten, calling it a fun and family-friendly show for new and old fans alike:

"Sonic Prime is a fun and overall entertaining, family-friendly show. Sitting tonally between the 1992 Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and 93’ Sonic the Hedgehog – which features a similar “freedom fighters seeking to overthrow a cruel leader” vibe – it offers an exciting look at the past while presenting some new ideas. It has some issues concerning pacing and the abrupt ending of the first season won’t do it any favors. That said, Sonic Prime should be well received by new and longtime franchise fans."

Game Rant gave Prime 3.5 out of 5, labelling it "very good" and also calling it a lot of fun:

"Sonic Prime is yet another argument for Sonic as a TV star first and a game character second. Sonic fans will love the showcase for their favorite characters and the fast-paced action. Despite some weak writing and a bit too much repetition, Sonic Prime is a lot of fun. Enjoy the Blue Blur's journey into the multiverse."

Entertainment website Collider wasn't quite as impressed and felt like Prime had a "repetitive story and lacklustre animation" - awarding it a 'C' grade overall:

"The greatest detriment through all of this is that the series just isn’t ever interesting to look at. Even with some of the action sequences, there is nothing that feels engaging in how it is animated...The visuals are all largely flat and oddly stiff, leaving little to stand out in the mind over the eight episodes...In the long history of this character, Sonic Prime will not be a work that stands out as it speeds by on its trip to nowhere."

The Review Geek liked the animation in the show and noted how kids would get the most out of it - awarding it 7 out of 10:

"The animation is pretty good all round though and the characters do resemble their videogame counterparts too. Sonic’s banter is similar to that seen in the latest feature movies, while seeing the alternate versions of all these characters through the multiverse works to get the creative juices going – and they’re brought to life beautifully with some great dubbing.

"Despite all of that though, Sonic Prime doesn’t quite do enough to stand out next to so many other shows and movies in the Sonic world. The narrative is okay but given multiversal journeys are all the rage right now, it doesn’t feel all that original. This a nice distraction all the same though, and it’s really kids who are likely to be the ones to get the most out of this."

And the movie & television website Ready Steady Cut gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars, mentioning how it was definitely a great a show for younger audiences, but could also be enjoyed by older audiences as well:

"This series is definitely for younger audiences, I would say for audiences aged 6 to 11, as the threat and violence may be disturbing for younger audiences, and then too bland for older ones. However, this doesn’t mean older audiences can’t enjoy it. For all of you wondering, Shadow is in this series, and you’ll have to watch it, as I won’t share any spoilers!"