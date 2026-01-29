Resident Evil Requiem arrives on the Switch 2 next month and apart from a pro controller, watches, bags and amiibo, there'll also a themed microSD Express Card.

This 512GB card comes Powin features the Umbrella Corporation logo on it. Apart from this, it works the same as any other card, and allows you to save all of your Switch 2 data on it.

Pre-orders are now live on sites such as Playasia, with the card priced at $139.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and expected to ship on 27th February 2026 - the same date as the launch of the title.

And in case you're wondering, according to Nintendo's official digital listing, Resident Evil Requiem will require 29.3GB of free space to install. Of course, this is subject to change before the release, and there could also be updates in the future which change the size.

It's worth noting that the physical version of this release of Resident Evil Requiem has also been confirmed as a Game-Key Card release, so either way, you'll need to make sure you've got plenty of space on your Switch 2 to install this game.

If you are looking for a new microSD Express Card, be sure to check out our guide here on Nintendo Life for more options.