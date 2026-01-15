If you're really, really excited for Resident Evil Requiem next month, then you might want to keep an eye out for two limited edition watches from manufacturer Hamilton.

Launching alongside the game on 27th February 2026, the two models are featured in the game itself and are (conveniently) worn by both protagonists: Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy. They also cost enough to make RE4's merchant break out in a cold sweat.

The models in question are:

American Classic Pan Europ - £1,170

Khaki Field Auto Chrono - £1,800

You can sign up for more information over on the official Hamilton website right now. Regardless of price, these things will likely disappear pretty quickly, so if you're genuinely interested, then definitely head on over there ASAP.

Meanwhile, the Resident Evil Showcase revealed a bunch more information about Requiem, including key gameplay mechanics for both Leon and Grace. It'll launch day one on Switch 2 alongside both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.