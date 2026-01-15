You're never too old to pursue your passion, and as demonstrated in the above video from Killer Carp, 91-year-old Jan is proof of that.

Jan started playing Nintendo games when she picked up the N64 along with Super Mario 64, and has since developed a huge love for the Legend of Zelda franchise. The video spends a bit of time taking a walk down memory lane, with Jan providing her thoughts on some of the series' most iconic entries.

In fact, her comment on Zelda: Majora's Mask while shaking her fist was particularly amusing:

"That mask in somethin' else. That son of a gun! You wanna... Oooooh!"

Honestly, it's just a lovely video, and Jan is a real treasure. We often get so caught up in what others are thinking these days, it's nice to see someone just embrace their passion and really lose themselves in it.

We'll leave you with a quote from Jan that we should all heed: