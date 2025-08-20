Although many deemed it somewhat tedious, sailing across The Great Sea is what made Zelda: The Wind Waker, well... The Wind Waker.

It was a really cool mechanic in hindsight, and we don't know about you, but we often fantasised about having our own 'King of the Red Lions' sailboat in real life. Now, thanks to YouTuber and self-proclaimed Zelda fan Littlejem, one of them actually exists (thanks, FRVR).

Yes, as detailed in her latest video, Littlejem has successfully created a full functional replica of The King of Red Lions. For goodness' sake, the head and mouth even move! It's pretty spectacular. Granted, it's 'sailing' via a motor and not by, y'know, the wind, but the fact that it's even staying afloat is quite remarkable.

The video takes you through the whole creation process, including the initial conception, the building and painting process, and the first on-water test. If you want to check out the finished piece, however, then you can simply skip ahead to the final segment at the 28-minute mark.

Congrats to Littlejem for this incredible creation; it's a great tribute to the game, and we're all for it.