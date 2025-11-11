Just recently, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo featured in a Nintendo commercial for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but it seems like his heart belongs to another game entirely.

In speaking with IGN, Matarazzo states that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is "just my comfort game", confirming that he is currently on his third playthrough of the 2023 title. The conversation soon turns to the Zonai devices, with Matarazzo claiming that, like the interviewer, he has no creativity when it comes to building machines.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is on his THIRD playthrough of Tears of the Kingdom: pic.twitter.com/mPK8biNmj7 November 11, 2025

Of course, because you simply have to make some sort of connection to Stranger Things itself, Matarazzo also insinuates that the Depths within Tears of the Kingdom is similar to 'The Upside Down', which... yeah, okay, we can allow that.

Tears of the Kingdom is, of course, one of several games to receive the 'Nintendo Switch 2' treatment alongside Breath of the Wild. Both titles run at a much higher frame rate and resolution on Nintendo's new console, with a new 'Zelda Notes' feature for those who just cant stop looking at their phones.