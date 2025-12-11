Now, many of you might be waiting to see your Nintendo 'Year in Review' stats this week or next. Spotify has already done it, PlayStation has done it, and Nintendo usually follows suit in mid-December. But not this year.

The company just announced that we're going to have to wait a whole extra month to see our 2025 stats, with the 'Wrapped' round-up arriving at some point in January.

"Year in Review is coming in January, now including your stats from throughout 2025," a post from @NintendoUK on X reads, "Get ready for a personalised look back at your #NintendoSwitch2025 year next month!"

*sigh* So, if you were counting down the days until you get to see your most-played games of the year, keep on counting, we're afraid. Hey, January isn't too far away, in the grand scheme of things...

If it's a Nintendo Music round-up that you're after, however, then you can find a summary of all your listening activity in the app right now.