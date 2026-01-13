Lego recently revealed its new Pokémon collection, with 'Eevee', 'Pikachu and Poké Ball', and 'Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise' all up for grabs.

The latter set, which costs a whopping £579.99, has already been removed from pre-sale, suggesting that the initial allocation has already been met. As such, listings are popping up on eBay, and when we filtered these out to 'items sold', it seems people are already paying stupid amounts of money for the collection's flagship set.

One listing for Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise sold earlier today for a ludicrous £1000, which yes, is getting close to double the RRP. Other unsold listings have it at a slightly lower price of around £785, but this is still eye-gougingly expensive.

Similarly, Lego offered customers an additional 'Kanto Region Badge Collection' set for free with pre-orders. At the time of writing, however, we can't see any mention of this on the official site, so it seems reasonable to assume that it's sold out.

As spotted by VGC, then, this set is currently being sold on eBay for roughly £150, though unsold listings are still available for as much as £250-300.

All three sets will launch on 27th February 2026. It seems likely, given the initial popularity, that Lego will want to expand the collection with new sets in the coming months and years. We'll be sure to let you know of any announcements when they happen.