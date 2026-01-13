Nintendo has released its first update for the Switch and Switch 2 in 2026. Hopefully, much more exciting updates are on the way this year, but for now, it's getting things started with some system stability improvements.

The same patch note applies to both the Switch and Switch 2 firmware updates, and if anything else significant is revealed about this latest update, such as compatibility updates, we'll let you know. Here are the official patch notes via Nintendo's support page:

Nintendo Switch 2 Update - Version 21.2.0 (Released January 12, 2026)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Again, this same update has been rolled out for the original Switch. If you're not prompted to update, you can manually perform this update by navigating to the System Settings from the HOME Menu, selecting System Update, and the update will begin.

Nintendo has also released a new update for Nintendo Music today (the Mario & Luigi: Brothership album), and last week it rolled out its first update for the Nintendo Classics - GameCube library in the new year, adding Fire Emblem.