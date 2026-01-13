(deeply frustrated sigh)

Brothership's OST isn't awful, but it certainly isn't anything special. A mix of samey instrumentation and uninteresting compositional choices that don't really try to pull above their weight result in what is a fairly forgettable soundtrack that just blends together into audial mush. Hideki Sakamoto's not an untalented composer, I'm not saying that, but this isn't the best reflection of his skills.

The blandness of the OST can mainly be attributed to Acquire deciding to ditch series composer Yoko Shimomura, going by the very flawed logic of "We're a new studio so we need a new composer." A baffling choice, in my opinion. Not just because nobody should be too good to pass on Shimomura, but also because her musical stylings helped give Mario & Luigi its unique voice as a series to begin with. The incredibly varied moods and motifs she created through her music elevated those games from simple gateway RPGs into truly unforgettable experiences.

From the battle themes...

Watch on YouTube Watch on YouTube

...to the environment themes...

Watch on YouTube Watch on YouTube

...to the various event and character themes...

Watch on YouTube Watch on YouTube

...and of course, the banger final boss themes.

Watch on YouTube Watch on YouTube

Take all of that away and(along with other things) it stops being Mario & Luigi and just becomes a generic Mario game, something Acquire failed to recognize during their bumbling struggle to try and capture the sound of Mario on a superficial level, without recognizing that there was more to it than that.

But hey, that's what happens when you get a team that makes something "Mario & Luigi-like" instead of just making a Mario & Luigi game.