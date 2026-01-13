Nintendo has today dropped its second album of the year on its Nintendo Music app for Switch Online subscribers.
It's the Mario & Luigi: Brothership soundtrack. This title originally arrived on the Switch in 2024, and the album includes a whopping 94 tracks, featuring songs such as 'Connie and Shipshape Island', and 'Attack Combos'. The total album length is 3 hours and 49 minutes.
If you're curious to know more about this latest entry in the series, you can check out our full review here on Nintendo Life.
"Mario & Luigi: Brothership takes this long-running RPG series to new heights in a high-seas adventure that's packed full of top-notch combat, inventive variety, a positive and thoughtful story, and lots signature comedy from the dynamic duo themselves. This is a big game, packed full of surprises and fun, and the all-new Battle Plug system, alongside lots of flashy specials, a fittingly emotive art-style, and a world that brimming with puzzles and challenges, make for a must-play in our book."
This latest update follows the release of the Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance GameCube soundtrack on the music app last week. If you want to listen to these albums on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. Nintendo is currently offering a 7-day free trial in the US, allowing users to try out the Switch Online services.