Image: Bandai Namco

There have been multiple times during the Switch generation where Bandai Namco has trademarked a certain game or series and has actually gone on to officially announce something.

With this in mind, it's been discovered the Japanese publisher recently filed a trademark for 'Once Upon a Katamari' in Europe towards the end of last month. The more recent Katamari releases, where you roll up everything in sight, have been remasters - so there's a chance this latest trademark could lead to something new.

Along with this, Bandai Namco has also filed a trademark for 'Gekishin Squadra' in Europe and the US in February. Gematsu shares the following thoughts about this trademark:

"While the title may sound similar to Dragon Ball Z II: Gekishin Freeza, which launched for Famicom in 1991, “Gekishin” is not a Dragon Ball-specific term, so what it could be for remains to be seen."

If you haven't played the Katamari series before, there's a demo of Katamari Damacy REROLL you can download on Switch.

Of course, if we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Would you be up for another Katamari game? What do you think Gekishin Squadra might before? Let us know in the comments.

