There have been multiple times during the Switch generation where Bandai Namco has trademarked a certain game or series and has actually gone on to officially announce something.

With this in mind, it's been discovered the Japanese publisher recently filed a trademark for 'Once Upon a Katamari' in Europe towards the end of last month. The more recent Katamari releases, where you roll up everything in sight, have been remasters - so there's a chance this latest trademark could lead to something new.

Along with this, Bandai Namco has also filed a trademark for 'Gekishin Squadra' in Europe and the US in February. Gematsu shares the following thoughts about this trademark:

"While the title may sound similar to Dragon Ball Z II: Gekishin Freeza, which launched for Famicom in 1991, “Gekishin” is not a Dragon Ball-specific term, so what it could be for remains to be seen."

If you haven't played the Katamari series before, there's a demo of Katamari Damacy REROLL you can download on Switch.