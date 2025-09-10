Nintendo has updated two trademarks relating to Magical Starsign on the DS and Tomodachi Life on the 3DS.

As highlighted by Mike Odyssey over on X, the trademarks are currently under examination as of 2nd September 2025 before full publication, which is normal. As for why they've been updated, well... that's up for debate.

Odyssey believes that the updates might indicate the inclusion of DS games on Nintendo Switch Online ahead of a rumoured Direct showcase later this week. And sure, that's possible, but perhaps a bit optimistic, in our opinion.

Nintendo Just UPDATED 2 Nintendo DS games ahead of the rumored Nintendo Direct this week! Trademarks found below. This together with the second screen patent tells me we could see an accessory sooner than later. DS is still Nintendos best selling console at a 154 million units… pic.twitter.com/G0Ffv3qADt September 9, 2025

Take Tomodachi Life, for example: as mentioned, that's a 3DS game, and while there was a Japan-exclusive predecessor on DS called Tomodachi Collection, this isn't what the trademark is referring to. There's also Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream to consider, the Switch sequel currently scheduled to release in 2026.

Similarly, Magical Starsign is the sequel to Magical Vacation on the GBA, which recently saw its own release on NSO over in Japan. With both games, it could simply be that Nintendo is making sure everything is up to date and in tippity-top shape.

It's worth considering, however, that Nintendo does have a patent for a 'dual-screen, detachable device', which may indicate that the company is almost certainly weighing up the viability of a screen accessory for use with DS games on NSO.