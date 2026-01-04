When Capcom lifted the lid on Mega Man: Dual Override at the end of last year, it also announced a Robot Master Design Contest.

This competition asked fans to submit a unique design for a Robot Master with a "giant suction arm" and provided an existing template to work off. As it's now past 1st January 2026, this contest has officially concluded.

Capcom has followed this up with an update, thanking fans for their "wonderful" submissions, and mentioning how staff will now go over the entries, select 20 designs to progress to the next round of voting, and then fans will vote in their "top 6" through the CAPCOM ID system.

This will get underway later this month, and there'll even be a voting participation reward in the form of a special icon.

After the top six are selected, Capcom will pick the best design, and this design will be used in Mega Man: Dual Override.

Prizes We will pick the 6 best entries and select one winner from among them. - Grand Prize: 1 winner Your Robot Master design will be used in Mega Man: Dual Override - Excellence Awards: 6 winners Your name will appear in the credits for Mega Man: Dual Override

Mega Man: Dual Override is currently scheduled to release on Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms in 2027. Before then, Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection is arriving in March 2026 on the Switch.

