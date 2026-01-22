If this month's Pokémon and Ocarina of Time sets didn't break the bank for you, LEGO and Nintendo have today teased another entry in the 'Adult' Mario Kart line, and it looks like the brother in green is taking centre stage.

The tease in question was shared to Nintendo of America and LEGO socials, and sees last year's Mario Kart set geared up and ready to go before a mysterious figure emerges on the right side of the screen. It's far from a detailed look at the set, but the green cap, arm, and accompanying caption, "Racing runs in the family," all but confirm it.

Neither Nintendo nor LEGO has revealed any pricing information or a release date for the Luigi Mario Kart set just yet, but for reference, the Mario counterpart went up for £149.99 / $169.99 last year, so we'd be surprised if it's much more than that.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information down the line, but gosh, what a year to be a LEGO / Nintendo fan — and what a bad year to be money conscious...