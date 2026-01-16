Update [ ]:

The rumours were indeed true — LEGO has confirmed that the new Zelda set will indeed be based on the climax of Ocarina of Time, and it's launching on 1st March 2026.

Priced at £99.99 / $129.99, the set comes with three minifigures — Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf — with the big centrepiece being Ganon's big transformation outside of a flaming Hyrule Castle. There's even a little Navi.

That means the below leak was 100% accurate, which is pretty impressive. And hey, it's a big year for Nintendo-themed LEGO, isn't it? Pre-orders for the set are open on the official LEGO website.

Here are some shots of the kit, and for more details, check out our original story below:

Original Story: Fri 16th Jan, 2026 06:05 GMT: Late last year, after some rumours, Nintendo teased a new Legend of Zelda-themed Lego set coming in 2026.

Now that we're in the new year, it seems this set might have actually leaked ahead of the official reveal. As the rumours suggested, it appears to be a diorama based on the "final battle" between Link, Zelda and Ganondorf in the N64 hit, Ocarina of Time.

According to this latest scoop (via r/Legoleak), it's officially titled '77093 The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time' and will contain 1003 pieces and the three Minifigs. Additionally, Zelda fans will also apparently get Navi the fairy, a "brick-built" version of Ganon, the Megaton Hammer and some recovery hearts.

This set is supposedly priced at $129.99 and is said to be launching on 1st March 2026. Here's the first proper look:

This build would follow the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set which arrived in 2024 for $299.99 and contained 2500 pieces. This year also happens to mark the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, so plenty of announcements are expected.

This follows the official reveal of three Pokémon Lego sets earlier this week. These are scheduled to launch on Pokémon Day.