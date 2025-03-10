Update [ ]:

And there you have it! After we got a sneak peek this morning, Nintendo has officially revealed the 'LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart - Mario & Standard Kart' set, zooming onto shelves on 15th May.

We got a pretty good look at it in the earlier leak, but you know what we didn't get? A little video! Nintendo has now shared a first-look trailer, which you can find below:

This one will set you back £149.99 and is now available to pre-order from the LEGO website. Hey, you can even get the mini Toad's Pit Crew set as a free gift with purchase — almost makes that cost worthwhile, eh?

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Original Story: During the MAR10 Day celebrations last year, Nintendo dropped a teaser for an upcoming Mario Kart 'big build' set - with a silhouette that showcased a more detailed kart than we had previously seen from the child-friendly builds. A year of silence ensued, but we'd expect our first official look to arrive later on today after an official LEGO retailer site revealed a bunch of details about the upcoming set. Mamma mia!

According to the Australian LEGO Certified Stores site, the 'LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart - Mario & Standard Kart' set (nice and snappy, eh?) is set to launch on 15th May for $249.99 AUD, which is around £122 / $158. And it's one for grown-ups only, apparently consisting of 1,972 pieces and earning itself an adult '18+' age rating in the process.

Despite that beefy price and naughty age rating, the set looks really rather strong. It's one of the more detailed takes on both Mario and his kart that we have seen from an official LEGO build so far, and the posable limbs and stand seem to make for a pretty dynamic-looking display piece.

Here's a closer look at some snaps from the Bricks Megastore listing:

While it's not quite an official announcement, Bricks Megastore is the website for all certified LEGO stores across Australia and New Zealand, so we're working under the assumption that this first look is probably the real deal.

With this year's MAR10 Day finally upon us, we can only imagine that Nintendo will be pulling back the curtain on this set later on today. Remember to act surprised, everyone!