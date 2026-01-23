Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

If you're planning on picking up Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade this week, and haven't already purchased it, here's your reminder that the 'Limited Early Purchase Edition' is still available.

It's $39.99 / £39.99 and is available until 31st January 2026. You can also grab the Deluxe version, including a digital art book and digital mini-soundtrack, for $59.99 / £54.99 (or your local equivalent). Most notably, this limited time offer includes Final Fantasy VII - as in "a ported version of the original game" that was made available on the Switch eShop in 2019.

The standalone copy of Final Fantasy VII on the eShop is currently priced at $15.99 / £12.79, so this bonus in Remake's early purchase edition is worth a look if you don't already own it. Here's what else is included with this version, according to Nintendo's store page:

Content included in this product

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE contains the following content:

- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE full game

- FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (Episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi)

- Weapon: Cacstar

- Armor: Midgar Bangle

- Armor: Shinra Bangle

- Armor: Corneo Armlet

- Accessory: Superstar Belt

- Accessory: Mako Crystal

- Accessory: Seraphic Earrings

- Summoning materia: Carbuncle

- Summoning materia: Chocobo Chick

- Summoning materia: Cactuar

- FINAL FANTASY VII *A ported version of the original game *The additional weapons, armor, accessories and summoning materia can be obtained from the Gift Box accessible via the main menu.

*The weapon "Cacstar" can only be used in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (Yuffie episode)

Of course, with this version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, you'll also get the intermission episode where you play as the young ninja warrior Yuffie Kisaragi. You can find out more about this latest release (and the existing version of FFVII) in our reviews here on Nintendo Life.