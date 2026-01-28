Koei Tecmo has today released an overview trailer of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE. As part of this, it's announced a few extra things.

Before it launches on the Switch 2 on 12th March, players can expect a demo on 5th March. There are no details about the demo just yet, but it will allow save data to be carried over to the full game.

There will also be a special collaboration with Silent Hill f. This will include a free costume available as DLC.

"A special collaboration is on the way between two Japanese horror titles. Free collaboration costumes are coming as downloadable content. Stay tuned for more details."

Here's the description attached to this overview trailer:

"FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE is a Japanese horror adventure game and serves as a full remake of the second instalment in the FATAL FRAME (PROJECT ZERO) series. The story follows twin sisters Mio and Mayu as they wander into an abandoned village infested with wraiths. The only way to defend against them is with the use of the Camera Obscura."

