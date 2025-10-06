When the Silent Hill 2 remake launched on 8th October 2024, it was made clear that it would only be exclusive to the PS5 and PC for one year.

So now that we're approaching its first anniversary, the possibility of a Switch 2 release has grown after empty slots for two additional platforms have been discovered on the official website by Rebs Gaming (thanks, Push Square).

There's no clear indication as to which platforms will be added, but it's reasonable to assume at this point that it'll be the Xbox Series X|S and the Switch 2 (though a Linux/MacOS release may also be on the cards). It's also likely that an announcement will be made imminently as the exclusivity window officially ends this Wednesday.

pic.twitter.com/UIua5FogcH The PlayStation 5 console exclusivity for the Silent Hill 2 Remake ends on October 8 and Bloober Team’s SH2 webpage was changed to have two more platform slots, which seems to indicate Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 versions are coming. #SilentHill2 October 5, 2025

Silent Hill 2 launched to critical acclaim, marking a significant shift in perception toward developer Bloober Team, which had previously worked on more divisive titles like The Medium, Blair Witch, and Layers of Fear.

The studio has most recently launched Cronos: The New Dawn on consoles and PC, with the Switch 2 version proving to be a solid option with stellar visuals and reasonable performance. Our 7/10 review highlighted it as a "celebration of survival horror", but noted that it did little that could be deemed truly original.

Bloober Team is now currently working once again with Konami on a remake of the original Silent Hill.