Resident Evil Requiem launches next month on the Switch 2, and as we get closer to this anticipated release, Capcom has announced it will be airing another Resident Evil Showcase this week on 15th January 2026.

It promises to feature "brand new gameplay and news" about the upcoming entry starring Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy. Of course, if there are any other surprises revealed, we'll be sure to let you know when the news drops.





Capcom also notes how it will feature a "post-show" discussion on the Capcom USA YouTube channel after the main showcase, featuring Twitch partner guests and a giveaway of a Resident Evil 4 Collector's Edition. It's worth noting, there will be "no new information" during this segment.

This announcement follows a short trailer for Resident Evil Requiem popping up at CES 2026 last week (it was actually featuring during NVIDIA'S PC showcase of the title). Apart from Requiem, Capcom also previously confirmed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village will be heading to the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026.

To start the new year off, Capcom is also currently offering some deals on the Nintendo eShop in select locations - with sales on Ace Attorney, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Mega Man and more.