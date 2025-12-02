Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Red Dead Redemption has lassoed its way onto Switch 2 today, bringing with it HDR and DLSS support, mouse controls and a smooth 60fps. The big question is, what does all of this look like in practice, and perhaps more importantly, how does it compare to 2023's Switch port?

Here to answer those very questions is the wonderful Felix Sanchez, who has assembled the above side-by-side comparison video to demonstrate how the fresh Switch 2 version fares against its older hybrid counterpart.

The differences are immediately obvious. The improved frame rate is a welcome sight, and textures are greatly improved on the new hardware, too. Of course, there's no hiding the game's 2010 origins, but the Switch 2 version is certainly a step in the right direction.

As a reminder, all those who picked up Red Dead on Switch 1 can upgrade to the new Switch 2 version for free. Otherwise, you'll find the full Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on the eShop for £49.99 (or your regional equivalent).

We'll have our full thoughts on Red Dead's swanky new upgrade with you soon enough, so keep an eye out!