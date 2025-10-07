The rumours about Red Dead Redemption 2 getting ported to Nintendo's Switch successor have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now.

In an update on this, podcaster and YouTuber 'NateTheHate' has responded to a recent comment on social media, claiming the Switch 2 version does indeed "exist" (thanks for the heads up, VGC). As for the timing of the release, he's got no news to share at this stage.

This follows a rumour in May, which reported "sources close to Rockstar Games" had indicated that the second entry starring Arthur Morgan would be released on the Switch 2 within the current fiscal year - so, before the end of March 2026.

Rockstar is currently gearing up for a huge 2026 after it announced the delay of Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier this year. This game will now launch for Xbox and PlayStation platforms next year on 26th May.

The first Red Dead Redemption game was ported to the Switch in 2023. You can check out our review here on Nintendo Life for more information.