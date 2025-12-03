It's been a busy period for gaming recently, and Square Enix is back this week another role-playing release. Following on from the Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake in October, we've now got Octopath Traveler 0, which this time puts you in the shoes of your very own custom character.

This game is releasing on the Switch and Switch 2 on 4th December, and ahead of our own review going live later today, the very first critic review has now been shared online. It comes from the famous Japanese publication Famitsu. So, what did the critics at this outlet think?

This new entry in the series, which sees you not only becoming the hero but also rebuilding your home, has received 8/9/9/8 from the four Famitsu critics, giving it a total of 34/40. In the same week, this puts it two points ahead of Famitsu's score for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (sitting on 32/40) and two points behind Kirby Air Riders, which leads with a score of 36/40.

Compared to the previous Octopath Traveler games on Switch, the first and second games both received scores of 36/40.

So, that's the first review for the latest Octopath Traveler game! Once again, you can find out more about it (and see our own score) when our review goes live here on Nintendo Life later today. In case you missed it, there is also a demo available for this title on the eShop, and your save data will carry over to the full game.