After ongoing requests from players, NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition finally got a compatibility update for the Switch 2 in November. With this game now functioning as it should on Nintendo's new hardware, another Square Enix title has now received a compatibility update.

This time it's for the role-playing game Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, which was originally released on the Switch eShop in 2022. While it might not be the best remaster in Square Enix's library, there are still fans out there who have been wanting to experience this title on the Switch 2 without any problems.

The good news is the issues associated with this game on Nintendo's hybrid system have now apparently been resolved. Since the arrival of the Switch 2, there were some start up issues, and while these didn't appear to be a massive problem for a lot of players, there were also some graphical glitches reported.

While nothing is specifically mentioned on Nintendo's compatibility search page, as of 2nd December 2025, the game is now "supported" and the "game behavior is consistent with Nintendo Switch" on the Switch 2. The notes attached to this mention how the "previously identified issues have been resolved with an update".

This follows a handful of compatibility updates last week after Nintendo released a new firmware update. Apart from NieR, several other titles received compatibility updates including DOOM + DOOM II. If you haven't already played the Radical Dreamers Edition of Chrono Cross, we said it was the "best and most convenient way" to relive this classic, despite its shortcomings in the remaster department.